Republican Chris McDaniel could announce Monday his plans to challenge incumbent Sen. Roger Wicker in Mississippi's June 5 GOP primary.

McDaniel, a state senator, was scheduled to hold a Facebook Live event at 6 p.m. Central Time, to reveal his political plans for the midterm. McDaniel, who came up just short four years ago in his bid oust Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., has for months been dropping hints about his intention to run for Senate this year.

"Please join me Monday night for a Facebook Live event at 6:00 p.m. I have some important information to share about our political future. I look forward to chatting with you Monday," McDaniel said in a post on his Facebook page.

A McDaniel spokesman declined to elaborate on the event, tellingly headlined: "It's Time to Drain the Swamp." Local NBC affiliate WTVA first reported the news. The filing deadline to run for office in Mississippi is Thursday.

Republican sources cautioned that McDaniel could be announcing his intention to run for Senate in 2020, when Cochran, 80, who has had medical issues, would presumably retire, leaving an open seat. Sources also said McDaniel's Monday announcement could nothing more than a preview of a second event he has planned for Wednesday.

In 2014, McDaniel narrowly defeated Cochran in round one of the Republican primary but was forced into a runoff because he did not garner more than 50 percent of the vote. In the runoff, two weeks later, the incumbent recovered to win in a photo-finish. The outcome angered insurgent conservatives angry with the Republican political establishment; they had supported McDaniel because he vowed to oppose GOP leaders in Washington a promised a voting record more in line with the Constitution.

McDaniel appeared full speed ahead toward challenging Wicker late last year. He appeared to put the brakes on his 2018 candidacy when his political patron, nationalist firebrand Steve Bannon, was embarrassed by the results of the special Senate election in Alabama and then excommunicated from elite levels of Republican politics by President Trump.

Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist in the White House, endorsed Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama special, sticking with him through multiple allegations of sexual impropriety. Moore's loss to now Sen. Doug Jones, who became the first Democrat to win a Senate race in Alabama in a generation, was a significant blow to Bannon's clout.

A few weeks later, Bannon made news for criticizing Trump in a newly published book. Soon after, the president made clear that Bannon was no longer a member of his inner circles. Simultaneously, Bannon was fired as executive chairman of Breitbart News. All of this, and Trump's decision last fall to back Wicker for re-election, could make McDaniel's path even more difficult than it might have been otherwise.