A Republican on the House Intelligence Committee wants President Trump to know the memo released by the committee Friday doesn’t mean he’s completely exonerated in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, said on “Fox News Sunday” Trump was mistaken when he tweeted Saturday that the memo “totally vindicates ‘Trump’” in the Russia probe.

“It doesn't end that need [at] all. I think it would be a mistake for anyone to suggest that the special counsel shouldn't complete his work. I support his work,” Stewart said. "I want him to finish it. I hope he finishes it as quickly as possible. This memo has frankly nothing at all to do with a special counsel.”

On Friday, the House Intelligence Committee released the four-page memo on how the FBI sought a surveillance warrant on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in October 2016. The memo, written by Republican staffers on the committee, alleges the FBI abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court process by not revealing the political origins of the evidence used to obtain the warrant.

Stewart said Republicans released the memo to shed light on the practices of the FBI, not to help Trump.

“The essence of this memo is something quite different, and again, it's as you said, Hillary Clinton and the [Democratic National Committee] hired Fusion GPS, who then hired a foreign agent to create this dossier that we know is just political garbage,” he said. “It's no more credible than a $2 novel. A private citizen who had no accusations against him except for he has associations with the Trump campaign. It's an absolute abuse of power and we just want the American people to know that.”

He added, “We just felt like this was so important, it's kind of separate from a Russian investigation, but it's so important that we advise the American people of that, and that's why we wanted to release this memo, get this information out there as quickly as possible. We will continue the investigation on both sides, but again this is a bit of a pause for us to say this is information the American people deserve to know.”