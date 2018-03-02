Fox News anchor Chris Wallace described the Trump administration as more turbulent and wild than HBO's "Game of Thrones" show.

"Game of Thrones" has nothing on this White House and this administration right now," Wallace told Fox News host Sandra Smith Friday morning.

The "Fox News Sunday" anchor's comment was in reference to reports that President Trump wants White House chief of staff John Kelly to force out his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Earlier this week, White House communications director Hope Hicks announced her resignation from the West Wing. Hicks has served under Trump since the campaign launched in 2015.

Following that news Wednesday, the New York Times reported foreign companies gave millions of dollars of loans to Kushner's family business following meetings the White House senior adviser had held with them.

Government operatives in China, Israel, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates had discussed Kushner's lack of experience in government and how they could each manipulate him and the administration.

Wallace said the new leaks, specifically those that paint Kushner in a poor light, were "planned" and are "all of an effort to diminish Jared Kushner's role."