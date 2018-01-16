Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Monday stood by colleague Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and his version of events recounting a White House meeting with President Trump about immigration.

“Donald Trump has lied so many times it’s hard to believe him on anything, let alone this," Schumer told CBS "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert.

"I’ve known Dick Durbin for 35 years," Schumer said, referring to the Senate minority whip. "I totally believe Dick Durbin, and I think most Americans do, too.”

TONIGHT: After Trump's sh*thole comments and a tweet attacking "Senator Dicky Durbin," #LSSC asks #WhatTheChuck?! @SenSchumer addresses the controversy and defends his fellow Democrat. pic.twitter.com/7SbDo9TTQS— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 16, 2018

Earlier Monday, Trump tore into "Dicky Durbin" for allegedly misconstruing the meeting held to discuss a legislative fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

"Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military," the president tweeted.

Durbin was one of six senators present at the meeting in the Oval Office last Thursday in which Trump reportedly used disparaging language to describe several foreign nations, including a reference to "shithole countries."

Trump has denied employing the phrase, but admitted to adopting "tough" rhetoric throughout the conversation.

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., another lawmaker in attendance, defended Trump Sunday, saying the president "did not use those words."

His defense was later joined by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who said he did not hear the expression.

But Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who was also in the room, told Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Durbin's account was "basically accurate."