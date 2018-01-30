Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer thinks President Trump should thank his predecessor in his first State of the Union address.

“If you’re going to pat yourself on the back, give a shout-out to Barack Obama because he did even better than you in job creation,” Schumer told the Hill hours before the address.

Schumer said Obama passed on an “already healthy economy” to Trump at the start of 2017, but he doesn’t expect Trump to thank Obama for it.

“Two words we won’t hear President Trump say tonight about the economy: ‘Thanks, Obama,’” he said.

Schumer noted that slightly more jobs were added in 2016 compared to 2017.

Trump and his allies have touted the economy during his first year in office, pointing to the increase in the Dow Jones industrial average, tax cuts, and job growth.