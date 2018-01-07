CIA Director Mike Pompeo said President Trump is an “avid consumer” of the information provided to him by the CIA in his daily intelligence briefings.

During an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” Pompeo fired back at a controversial new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which claimed a top Trump adviser said the president “won’t read anything.”

“Trump won’t read anything — not the one-page memos, not the brief policy papers, nothing. He gets up halfway through meetings with world leaders because he is bored,” author Michael Wolff reported economic adviser Gary Cohn as saying.

Pompeo said that’s not true.

“This president reads material that we provide to him, he listens closely to his daily briefing,” he said. “This president is an avid consumer of the work product that our team at the CIA produces and we do our best to convey that to him nearly every day.”