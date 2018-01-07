CIA Director Mike Pompeo defended President Trump amid questions about the commander in chief’s mental fitness sparked by a controversial book about Trump’s first year in office.

In a tell-all book published Friday, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, author Michael Wolff wrote that “100 percent” of people close to Trump with whom he spoke thought Trump was “incapable of functioning in his job.”

A report earlier in the week revealed Democratic lawmakers also met with a psychiatrist to question Trump’s mental health.

“Those statements are just absurd,” Pompeo said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“Just pure fantasy … The president is engaged, he understands the complexity, he asks really difficult questions of our team at the CIA so we can provide any information that he needs to make good, informed policy decisions.”

Pompeo said the only people who are questioning Trump’s fitness to be president are those that have not accepted that he is the leader of the country.

“Completely fit,” he said. “It’s just a ludicrous question. These are from people who just have not yet accepted the fact that President Trump is the United States’ president. I’m sorry for them."