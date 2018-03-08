Cindy McCain, the wife of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., rejected speculation on Thursday that her husband might resign from the Senate after he's been absent from Washington and continues treatment for brain cancer in Arizona.

In a tweet, McCain said her husband is "doing fine" despite missing the past two months on Capitol Hill after being diagnosed last summer with glioblastoma.

"Contrary to popular belief @SenJohnMcCain is doing fine and has no intention of resigning!" McCain said in a tweet Thursday afternoon, labeling those who are pushing such reports as "crackpots."

The rumor on Thursday was pushed by a far-right pro-Trump website and others on Twitter citing "officials."

McCain was recently in the news after President Trump hit him during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference for his vote against a repeal of the Affordable Care Act in July.