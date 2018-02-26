Stacey Dash, the actress who played Dionne Davenport in the 1990s teen movie "Clueless," filed campaign documents Monday to run for Congress in California this November, according to Federal Election Commission documents.

Dash is running as a Republican candidate for California's 44th District, which includes Compton, Watts, San Pedro, and North Long Beach. The district is comprised of 69 percent Hispanic residents.

Rep. Nanette Barragan, D-Calif., has represented the district since January 2017.

Dash, 51, will be the first Republican candidate to run for the seat since 2010.

She worked as a Fox News contributor from 2013 through 2016.