CNN counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd broke down on-air Wednesday during the network's rolling coverage of the mass shooting at a Florida high school.

"You think it's antiseptic. It's not," Mudd said when asked by CNN's Wolf Blitzer for his thoughts on the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

"I talked to a terrorist who almost died because he wanted to blow up a weapon, a car bomb, and he was sent to blow up that car bomb by ISIS and al Qaeda. And they didn't tell him he was going to blow up the car bomb. When he detonated, the car caught fire. It didn't blow up. And I talked to him after he lost a lot of his skin, his hands, his feet," Mudd, who's gained a reputation for his impassioned exchanges on CNN, continued.

Mudd added that he has 10 nieces and nephews.

"We're talking about bump stocks, we're talking about legislation. A child of God is dead. Can not we acknowledge in this country that we can't, we cannot accept this? I can't do it, Wolf. I'm sorry. We can't do it," he said.

The latest reports Wednesday evening said at least 15 people were killed in the shooting.

The suspected shooter was found alive in Coral Springs, Fla., by a police officer with the Coconut Creek Police Department and taken into custody.

Mudd reappeared later on the program.