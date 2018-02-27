CNN anchor Brianna Keilar called out Georgia State Senator Michael Williams on his unproven claim that Planned Parenthood gets discounts from Delta Air Lines.

SAYS WHO, PART TWO! @brikeilarcnn is a national treasure. Watch this. pic.twitter.com/R3rR9D0i2l— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 27, 2018

“If they’re going to pull the discount for NRA members, why not pull it for Planned Parenthood?” Williams said on air.

“Where are you getting that?” Keilar asked, to which Williams couldn’t name his source. “Just to be clear, we have looked it up as well, and it doesn’t appear after some digging,” Keilar asserted.

“Delta is out there giving discounts to left-wing organizations as well,” Williams responded, repeating the accusation without further backing it up.

The on-air fact-check comes as Delta ended its relationship with the NRA following criticism of the organization in light of the school shooting that occurred in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead.