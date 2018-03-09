A CNN anchor conceded Thursday evening "there's no way around" President Trump being a "great president" if he can reach an denuclearization agreement with North Korea.

"Just an extraordinarily evening and of course opening the door to the big question," Erin Burnett said after closing a panel that discussed the news that Trump had accepted an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a meeting.

"If President Trump can truly solve this problem, that would be going down as a great president, and there's no way around that," Burnett continued. "That is the reality here."

Erin Burnett on CNN: If Trump solves the North Korea problem he "would be going down as a great president, and there's no getting around that." pic.twitter.com/cATtTfaFFh— Eric Hartmane (@erichartmane) March 9, 2018

Trump has a bit of a feud going on with what he calls the "fake news" media, but particularly CNN and a few others. As an example of his view of the cable news network, last summer he tweeted video of himself tackling "CNN."

CNN meanwhile sometimes puts up corrective fact-checking chyrons when Trump speaks and has an ongoing ad campaign taking thinly veiled swipes at the president.