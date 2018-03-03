President Trump has spent 100 days at one of his golf properties, according to one count.

The milestone was reached when the president took a trip from Mar-a-Lago to the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday morning. Trump has been in office since for more than a year – since January 2017.

CNN says this is his 36th visit to the Florida club. Trump has also gone to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., 23 times, Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., 40 times., and hit played golf with pro golfers like Tiger Woods once at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla.

While the White House hasn't always confirmed that Trump has hit the links during these visits, Trump's golfing habits have come under intense scrutiny as he long complained about former President Barack Obama playing the sport while serving as commander-in-chief.

Whatever Trump is doing at his golf course Saturday – the press pool that reports the president's public schedule hasn't said a word – he's slated to be back at the Mar-a-Lago at 1:15 p.m. for a fundraiser before flying back to Washington, D.C.

CNN's interest in Trump's golf resort trips led to a three-day quest to uncover an explanation for why a truck blocked its view of Trump's Florida golf course in December.