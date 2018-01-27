An attorney was cut from a CNN segment on Friday after she caused confusion when she unexpectedly yelled at the panel.

“Why are you subjecting me to this!” attorney Elizabeth Beck yelled, interrupting one of the other panelists who was speaking.

The panel, which also consisted of Obama-era Office of Government Ethics chief Walter Shaub, and Michael Zeldin, Mueller's former special assistant at the Justice Department, had been prompted to discuss whether President Trump committed obstruction of justice after new reports indicated that Trump tried to fire special counsel Robert Mueller during the summer of 2017.

Hahaha CNN is a mess! pic.twitter.com/tZyUu465L9— Jack Posobiec ???????? (@JackPosobiec) January 26, 2018

Shaub was speaking when the interruption occurred. He stopped for a moment, stating he had just heard a voice in his ear, not realizing it was a fellow panel member. Meanwhile, anchor Brooke Baldwin chimed in to say she had heard the voice too.

CNN immediately cut to a close-up of Shaub and appeared to cut Beck's audio as she opened her mouth to respond. The next shot showed Baldwin, Shaub, and Zeldin only.

It was a panel interview. I don't do well in panels with idiots who get to talk first. I TOLD them I don't do well in panels.— The Cranky Lawyer ???? (@eleebeck) January 26, 2018

"It was a panel interview. I don't do well in panels with idiots who get to talk first. I TOLD them I don't do well in panels," Beck tweeted after the incident.

Beck also tweeted multiple times prior to her appearance on CNN saying she did not follow the recent reports surrounding Trump and Mueller and asked her followers "what was going on" with the two.