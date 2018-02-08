CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota on Thursday sparred with the Holocaust denier who is the sole Republican candidate running for an Illinois House seat.

Arthur Jones, a former leader of the American Nazi Party who is poised to secure the GOP nomination to unseat Democratic Rep. Daniel Lipinski in Illinois 3rd Congressional District squabbled with Camerota on Thursday during an interview surrounding his beliefs.

"It is shocking to hear how vocally and unapologetically racist you are,” Camerota said as she opened the interview.

“You dress in Nazi garb and you celebrate Hitler’s birthday,” Camerota said after Jones claimed he had not been affiliated with Nazi groups since the 1990s.

“You’re a Nazi,” Camerota argued.

Camerota noted that Jones' campaign website has a section titled "Holocaust?" where he accuses survivors of peddling "propaganda."

"There's nothing on that website that's not true. You 'Jews' media, you've gone absolutely nuts, you think that Adolf Hitler's revived from the grave or something," Jones said. "It's one man, one man, myself, that's standing for the truth."

Both the Illinois Republican Party and the National Republican Congressional Committee have denounced the Holocaust denier as their candidate.