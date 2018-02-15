CNN released a second apple-themed advertisement Wednesday that appears to be a veiled swipe at President Trump over special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

"This is an apple. And this is an apple. And this is an apple. And this is an apple," the narrator says over rolling footage of multiple red apples.

"And when you put them all together, you've got a case," they continue.

The 30-second spot then closes with the phrase, "Facts First."

CNN was widely mocked in October for a similar ad in which the network insisted an apple was not a banana.

The first 30-second package was assumed to be a reference to Trump's criticism of the media for allegedly peddling "fake news."

"Some people might try to tell you that it's a banana," a voiceover said, overlaid with an image of an apple.

"They might put banana in all caps," they added. "You might even start to believe that this is a banana. But it's not. This is an apple."