CNN congressional correspondent Dana Bash attempted to frame the end of the three-day government shutdown as a moment of "leadership" in Congress, though most others in the media saw the event as a catastrophe for Democrats.

Lawmakers in the Senate voted Monday overwhelmingly in favor of reopening the government, which saw its funding stall last Friday after Democrats refused to accept a funding bill that didn't include legislation protecting the so-called "Dreamers," young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents.

Bash told CNN anchor John King that the vote reflected frustration in Congress over Trump.

"I think that there has been a realization, John, that even on the tough issues that they need the president to work on, like immigration, that they can’t rely on him. … So what the adults in the room, in the United States Senate have done is said we have to figure this out ourselves, no matter what the president is going to do and that’s the way it should work," she said. "This is what we have seen an absence of, of leadership, of coming together. This is the way it should work. We’ll see if they actually can find fruition."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said his party would end the shutdown after he had been promised by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that they would immediately start working on immigration legislation.