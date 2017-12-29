CNN's quest to uncover an explanation for why a truck blocked its view of President Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday stretched into a second day and once again bore no concrete answers.

Noah Gray, a producer for CNN who tweeted a picture of a white box truck in front of hedges adjacent to the golf course on Wednesday, tracked down what looked to be an identical, if not the same, truck parked Thursday in a parking lot at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department.

When asked about the truck Wednesday, the sheriff's department told CNN it did not order the truck to obstruct the media's view of the president.

Gray noted that a spokesperson for the department, Teri Barbera, reiterated that denial on Thursday, saying the management team didn't order the truck.

Spox for PBSO Teri Barbera, reiterated to CNN the truck maneuver was not authorized by management of the detail of the Sheriff's office. https://t.co/VxG7QqwgDA— Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 28, 2017

CNN's John Berman, who sat in for Anderson Cooper on his "360" evening program on Thursday, said that the truck, which was in a lot behind a fence, was parked in such a way that they could not compare license plates.

Berman also said that where the truck was parked on Wednesday outside of Trump's golf course, Trump International Golf Club, only sheriff's department vehicles had parked there previously.

The truck blocked CNN's view of the golf course one day after the network touted "exclusive" footage of the president hitting the links.

Trump on the golf course today, captured by CNN cameras https://t.co/hctg9sO23e— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 26, 2017

The president had been golfing with Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, and former PGA player Dana Quigley at Trump International Golf Club.

CNN also reached out to the Secret Service on Wednesday for comment on whether it had anything to do with the truck — the driver of which in the video could be seen blocking a view of his or her face.

"The USSS is in the business of protection and investigations not in commissioning vehicles to block the media's view of the President's golf swing," the Secret Service said in a statement.

Trump's golfing habits have come under intense scrutiny as he long complained about former President Barack Obama playing the sport while serving as commander-in-chief.

Trump's 10-day stay at the Mar-a-Lago for the Christmas is also drawing scrutiny as a Wall Street Journal report Monday noted that the president has visited one of his company’s properties on nearly one-third of the days he has been in in the White House. Trump's habit to visit and stay at his properties have long raised conflict of interest concerns.

