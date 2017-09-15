Non-U.S. citizens won't be allowed to vote on local matters in College Park, Md., despite city council officials voting in favor of a proposal that would have allowed it earlier this week.

The College Park City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to allow legal permanent residents and illegal immigrants to participate in municipal elections. One council member did not vote.

"For most Council actions, a simple majority of Councilmembers present must vote in favor of an item for it to be adopted," the city said in a news release. "However, changes to the Charter have a different requirement. The City Charter was amended in June to require the affirmative vote of six elected officials to change the Charter."

The council had planned to vote on the proposal in August but threats against council members pushed the vote back.