Russian comedians coaxed U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley into condemning Russia's interference in the elections of an island that does not exist.

During a prank call, comedians Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov made Haley believe she was speaking to the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki.

The call took place just hours after the U.N. voted to condemn President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Haley appeared to thank Poland for its vote of support, even though Poland abstained from voting.

“Let me start with very much thanking you for the support we received on the vote today," Haley said. "We will never forget it."

As the conversation went on, the pranksters pivoted to a discussion about a "tense situation" in the Island of "Binomo."

Haley seemed to say she knew of the island and its circumstances.

The comedians went on to describe how the Russia interfered in the island's elections, making the situation surrounding the South China Sea even more tense.

"Yes, we are aware of that, and we have been watching that very closely, and I think we will continue to watch that as we deal with the issues that keep coming up about the South China Sea," Haley responded.