The Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Wednesday proposed a $145,000 fine for the company building the only nuclear reactors under construction in the U.S.

The nuclear regulatory agency says Southern Nuclear Co. staff signed off on inspections of equipment and conditions at Plant Vogtle in Georgia that never happened. Southern committed the violations from August to October 2016.

The violations relate to the plant's existing reactors, not the two new planned reactors.

Southern Nuclear Co. is a subsidiary of the electrical utility Southern Co.

An NRC investigation found at least 13 system operators failed to complete their required inspections, but entered data into an electronic log indicating they had done the work.

The NRC said in a letter to the company that workers must identify and correct "degraded, abnormal or undesirable" conditions at the nuclear plant.

"In this case, however, this vital function was intentionally precluded by the deliberate misconduct," the NRC said.

There were no actual safety consequences from the failed oversight, the NRC said.

Southern Nuclear has taken corrective actions, including additional training of employees, and revising procedures.

The company has 30 days to pay the fine or challenge it.

Southern Co.'s effort to expand Plant Vogtle has been long delayed and plagued by financial problems.

Supporters of the project say it's important to the future of the U.S. nuclear power industry, which faces economic pressure from low-cost natural gas-fired electricity.

Only a handful of nuclear plants are planned in the country, mainly in the Southeast.

At the same time, a number of older nuclear power plants are being closed prematurely as financial losses mount.

The Georgia Public Service Commission voted unanimously in December to allow construction on the expansion to continue.

The approved construction of Plant Vogtle reactors 3 and 4 saved the plant from being scrapped, with a planned completion date of 2022.

Plant Vogtle has been operating two nuclear reactors since 1989.

The fate of the new reactors had been in limbo after the bankruptcy of one of the project’s main developers, Westinghouse.