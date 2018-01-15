Former George W. Bush Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has issued a warning about the dangers of coddling women in the wake of the #MeToo movement, saying it could have a negative impact on their careers.

“Let's not turn women into snowflakes. Let's not infantilize women,” Rice told CNN in an interview aired late Saturday.

Rice expressed concern that women could face a backlash in professional settings from men who preferred "not to have women around" rather than deal with the underlying problem of abuse of power, among others.

"I've heard a little bit of that. And it, it worries me," she said.

But the first African-American woman to be the top U.S. diplomat added she sympathized with those pushing for greater awareness about sexual misconduct following the series of allegations leveled at Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

"I've never had anyone do anything that I would consider assault," Rice continued. "But I don't know a woman alive who hasn't had somebody say or do something that was inappropriate at best and aggressive at worst."