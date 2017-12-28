A statue honoring Ku Klux Klan leader and Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest in Tennessee has been doused in pink paint, its owner discovered on Wednesday.

The statue, which sits alongside Interstate 65, has been a target for vandals many times before owner Bill Dorris told the Tennessean, however this time he has no plans to clean it up.

PHOTOS: Nathan Bedford Forrest statue along I-65 in Nashville vandalized: https://t.co/7nHbALpfQa pic.twitter.com/Pr0RqivfC5— FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) December 27, 2017

"They've been trying to figure out how to cover it up," he said, speaking of community efforts to cover-up the statue. "I do think they've chose a real good color."

Dorris plans to leave the bright pink paint on the statue anticipating that it will turn red in the sunlight and “show up real good.”

Dorris said the statue has been shot at on multiple occasions in the past and during the last presidential election someone left a sign reading “Trump 2016, Make AMERIKKKA Great Again” on the statue.

Upon receiving help in reviewing surveillance footage, Dorris hopes to identify whoever is behind the paint job.

A police investigation has not yet been opened up into the vandalism, FOX 17 News reported.

Statues depicting Confederate leaders became a focal point in the national conversation this summer after white nationalists protested the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Va., which led to violent clashes with counterprotesters.