Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy raised the Haitian flag at the Governor’s Residence on Friday, commemorating the eight-year anniversary of a powerful earthquake that struck the region and following controversial remarks President Trump reportedly made about Haiti.

"The US is a nation of immigrants who originate from countries throughout the world. We should celebrate this diversity, not denigrate and shame it," Malloy, a Democrat, tweeted Friday.

The flag of #Haiti is flying at the Governor's Residence in #Hartford in solidarity w/ Haitian-Americans & others in the US.

Reports came out on Thursday that Trump called some nations “shithole countries” during a White House meeting with lawmakers Thursday.



As the lawmakers and Trump discussed a potential bipartisan immigration deal, Trump started to discuss immigration from African nations and reportedly asked why the U.S. is “having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

Trump also made offensive comments about Haiti as the lawmakers discussed temporary protected status program.

Trump defended himself Friday by tweeting he “never said anything derogatory" and claimed he never said anything derogatory about Haiti. However, some lawmakers who were present at the meeting confirmed Trump's "shithole" comment, while others have said they do not recall the remark.