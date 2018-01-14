Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski conceded Sunday that Democrats "may have some good opportunities" through the 2018 mid-term elections to flip the balance of power in the House.

"The real concern right now is the Democrats are exceptionally motivated to run a campaign against this president," Lewandowski told John Catsimatidis on New York's 970 AM radio station. "And if that's the case, they may have some good opportunities in front of them in the 2018 cycle."

Lewandowski warned that Democrats securing a majority in the Republican-controlled lower house could have hinder the implementation of President Trump's legislative priorities.

"Their goal is to first and foremost stop the president’s agenda," Lewandowski continued. "And I think their secondary goal is to file articles of impeachment against this president, which are completely unfounded."

Lewandowski also slammed Michael Wolff's tell-all book about the Trump administration's first year in the White House as "complete tabloid."

"He has admitted that the information in the book is not accurate. He made it up to sell books," Lewandowski said of Fire and Fury, published earlier in January. "People shouldn't waste their money."