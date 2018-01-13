Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski shrugged off a new report that a Trump lawyer paid off a porn star to keep quiet about a sexual encounter with President Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Wall Street Journal on Friday reported that Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer, paid porn star Stephanie Clifford, also known as “Stormy Daniels,” $130,000 for her silence as part of a nondisclosure agreement signed just before the election.

“What I've seen is what the public reports are, which is the White House has said this was an allegation which was talked about prior to the election which was shot down,” Lewandowski told CNN’s Chris Cuomo just hours after story broke.

“And she has said there's no truth to this. I don't know why this is a news story,” he continued.

The report claimed that Clifford was paid to keep quiet about a sexual encounter with Trump that took place in 2006, one year after he married now-first lady Melania Trump.

“President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels,” Cohen said while pointing to a statement signed by Clifford denying the encounter.

Like Cohen, Lewandowski also pointed to the signed document as a “primary source” which discredits the story.

“If that's the case, I don't know how someone has the ability to write a story,” Lewandowski said.

The White House has also dismissed the recent story as an “old, recycled” report which has already been denied by the president.