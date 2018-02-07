Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., said "cost would be a factor" in the consideration of a military parade in Washington, D.C., this year that President Trump wants to see happen.

Speaking with CNN's Don Lemon, Zeldin, an Army veteran and major with the Army reserves, said what concerns him in particular is the lack of long-term funding for the Defense Department.

"The continuing resolutions are absolutely not the way to go, especially as it relates to funding the Department of Defense. Cost would be a factor," the Foreign Affairs Committee member said of the plan to have a parade.

Many Republican lawmakers have been clamoring for a long-term funding solution for the military amid political fights over stop-gap measures to fund the government. A step in that direction, the House earlier in the day passed legislation to temporarily fund the government into late March, and provide full-year funding for the military.

Zeldin said he doesn't "believe that we should have tanks and nuclear weapons going down Pennsylvania Avenue," but added that he is open to any "idea that could have a greater celebration" on July Fourth in D.C.

Multiple reports Tuesday evening said White House and Pentagon officials are planning a large military parade later this year, at the behest of Trump, to highlight the strength of America’s military and to honor troops. The original report, from the Washington Post, noted that it could cost millions of dollars to transport tanks and other equipment to D.C., and that plan for how pay the cost of such an endeavor has yet to be ironed out.

“President Trump is incredibly supportive of America’s great service members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “He has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation.”

The Pentagon also acknowledged that they were aware of a request for such an event, though a date and the exact details for the event have yet to be ironed out.

"We are aware of the request and are in the process of determining specific details. We will share more information throughout the planning process," said Pentagon spokesman Tom Crosson.