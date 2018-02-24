President Trump earned a 93 percent approval rating on Saturday from the largest annual gathering of conservatives, though a plurality of the same group said his incessant tweeting has got to stop.

Attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference voiced their overwhelming support for Trump, who drew a record number of attendees on Friday when he appeared before the conference for the second time since taking office.

The annual straw poll of CPAC attendees, which organizers estimate was around 1,155 people this year, found that 75 percent support Trump's current immigration proposal and 79 percent want congressional Republicans to do a better job of advancing his agenda — a 12-point increase from last year's poll.

Only four percent of conference attendees said GOP lawmakers should block the president from implementing certain elements of his populist agenda.

"The conservative movement has found a new leader," veteran pollster Jim McLaughlin, who conducted the survey over the course of the last three days, told the Washington Times as results were released on Saturday.

In the same poll, however, conservatives suggested their new leader has been far from perfect. His biggest flaw: Twitter.

Forty percent of attendees admitted that they wish the president would tweet less, while 35 percent said they want him to up his presence on social media.