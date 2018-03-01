National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch said due process must be respected as the country responds to calls for stricter gun laws after President Trump suggested he's open to confiscating guns from dangerous people and worrying about due process "second."

“The NRA is also going to protect due process for innocent Americans, and that is an approach that we are going to hold to,” Loesch told Fox News host Martha MacCallum on Wednesday. “Due process must be respected … it is a foundational principle of this country.”

.@DLoesch: “The NRA is also going to protect due process for innocent Americans, and that is an approach that we are going to hold to. Due process must be respected…it is a foundational principle of this country.” #TheStory pic.twitter.com/DzCFowEsYN— Fox News (@FoxNews) March 1, 2018

Loesch had been asked to respond to Trump telling a group of lawmakers Wednesday, “I like taking the guns early, like in this crazy man’s case that just took place in Florida ... to go to court would have taken a long time."

“Take the guns first, go through due process second,” he said.

The bipartisan discussion on gun control was prompted by calls for action following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., earlier this month, which left 17 people dead.