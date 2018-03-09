Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., reaffirmed that he condemns anti-Semitism as he attempted to clear the air once more about his relationship with the controversial Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, after it appeared he was not disturbed by controversial anti-Semitic remarks made by Farrakhan.

Davis said that, even though he had previously condemned anti-Semitism and other forms of bigotry in general, his views have continued to be called into question because he did not specifically address Farrakhan’s views and comments.

“So let me be clear: I reject, condemn and oppose Minister Farrakhan’s views and remarks regarding the Jewish people and the Jewish religion,” he added. “Those who have attempted to defame me either do not know me or my lifetime record or are deceitfully and deceptively attempting to use this as an opportunity to foment division and hatred between the African-American and Jewish communities.”

Farrakhan, who has headed the Nation of Islam religious group since 1975, made controversial remarks last week for a Saviours’ Day 2018 address where he claimed “the powerful Jews are my enemy” and “white folks are going down.”

Afterwards, Davis said the “Jewish question” didn’t bother him while confirming he had a personal relationship with Farrakhan.

“That’s just one segment of what goes on in our world. The world is so much bigger than Farrakhan and the Jewish question and his position on that and so forth. For those heavy into it, that’s their thing, but it ain’t my thing,” Davis told the Daily Caller in an article published Sunday.

Davis also didn't back down from past statements he made to the Daily Caller, where he called Farrakhan "an outstanding human being."

Davis’ office reportedly told the Anti-Defamation League that Davis was misquoted in the Daily Caller article.