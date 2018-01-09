New York Times columnist David Brooks, a frequent critic of the White House, said President Trump's political opponents are growing less effective as the administration matures.

In an op-ed published Tuesday, Brooks said the anti-Trump movement is becoming desperate and unrealistic in its expectations.

"[T]he anti-Trump movement, of which I’m a proud member, seems to be getting dumber," he wrote. "It seems to be settling into a smug, fairy tale version of reality that filters out discordant information. More anti-Trumpers seem to be telling themselves a 'Madness of King George' narrative: Trump is a semiliterate madman surrounded by sycophants who are morally, intellectually and psychologically inferior to people like us."

"I’d like to think it’s possible to be fervently anti-Trump while also not reducing everything to a fairy tale," he added.

Trump has had a tumultuous first year in office and his administration remains bogged down by special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. But the White House did manage to sign a sweeping tax bill into law, roll back several Obama-era regulations, and is pushing negotiations for immigration reforms.

Though Trump has lashed out about the new Michael Wolff book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which portrays the president as mentally unstable, Brooks said it only served as "low-browism" for White House haters.

"Wolff doesn’t pretend to adhere to normal journalistic standards," Brooks wrote. "He happily admits that he’s just tossing out rumors that are too good to check. ... The ultimate test of the lowbrow is not whether it challenges you, teaches you or captures the contours of reality; it’s whether you feel an urge to share it on social media."