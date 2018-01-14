Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., repeatedly said Sunday morning that reports President Trump referred to Haiti and various African countries as "shithole countries" during a meeting with senators this week on immigration was a "gross misrepresentation."

Perdue use the phrase "gross misrepresentation" several times during an interview with ABC's "This Week."

Asked repeatedly is the president specifically used the words "shithole country," Perdue, who was present at the meeting, eventually said, "I am telling you that he did not use those words."

Host George Stephanopoulos noted others present at the meeting — such as Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. — affirmed that Trump used those words. Perdue said they were mistaken, and argued that Durbin in particular had a habit of twisting comments made by Republicans in private.

In the same show, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., said he was not at the meeting, but senators who were told him that Trump did use that language.