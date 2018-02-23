OXON HILL, Md. — The Conservative Political Action Conference, better known as CPAC, is one of the largest meetings of grassroots conservatives in the country. Each year, hundreds of activists flock to the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center for the event hosted by the American Conservative Union to hear leading conservatives speak on a wide range of hot-button political and cultural issues, and this year was no exception.

Here are some highlights from the first day of this year’s conference:

NRA goes on offense

Dana Loesch, spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association, gave a fiery speech in the Gaylord’s Potomac ballroom followed by NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre, both of whose names were left off the CPAC schedule amid outrage over the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people died. Their appearances were listed as “special programming” on the official CPAC schedule.

Loesch went on the offensive for the NRA after a tense appearance on a CNN town hall with families who were affected by the recent high school shooting and others.

“We will not be gaslighted into thinking that we’re responsible for a tragedy that we had nothing to do with,” Loesch said of gun supporters. “It is not our job to follow up on red flags. It is not our job to make sure that states are reporting to the background check system. It is not our job. A failure of law enforcement is not a failure of the law. It is a failure of enforcement.”

Loesch and LaPierre both launched attacks on the media and the FBI in their speeches criticizing the media’s coverage on the gun debate following the Florida tragedy and the FBI for failing to follow up on information that the shooter suspect could have been a threat before the shooting took place.

“Many in legacy media love mass shootings. You guys love it,” Loesch said. "Crying white mothers are ratings gold to you and many in the legacy media.”

LaPierre reiterated Loesch’s attacks on the press, blaming the media for politicizing the tragedy. “It’s not a safety issue. It’s a political issue,” LaPierre charged.

LaPierre made central to his speech an emphasis on arming the schools.

Sebastian Gorka shoves reporter

Former deputy assistant to the president Sebastian Gorka lost his cool with Mediaite reporter Caleb Ecarma and told him to “fuck off” because Ecarma was “irrelevant.”

A video of the incident shows Gorka shaking Ecarma’s hand and then shoving him as he began to ask questions.

Mike Pence highlights Trump accomplishments

Vice President Mike Pence touted a “year of promises made and promises kept” by the Trump administration.

"2017 was the most consequential year in the history of the conservative movement," Pence told the crowd. "It's been a year of action. It's been a year of remarkable results.”

Pence celebrated the passage of tax cuts, putting in motion the withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, the pledge to relocate the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, and the reduction of immigration. He also brought up President Trump's promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border, to which the crowd cheered “build that wall.”

Pence addressed the Florida massacre, promising swift action on school safety. "I can assure you all of this, President Trump and our entire administration will continue to take strong action to make our schools safe" Pence said.

Pence also took aim at the media, criticizing CNN in particular, for “fawning” over the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s sister during the Winter Olympics' opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Ted Cruz drops line on Bill and Hillary Clinton, makes audience gasp

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, made the CPAC audience gasp with a line about Bill and Hillary Clinton, saying the only two things that he and the former president agreed on was Obamacare being “the craziest thing in the world" — a reference to a gaffe Bill Clinton made during the 2016 presidential campaign — and Hillary Clinton.

On the former president’s statement on Obamacare, Cruz said it was “about the only time I ever agreed with Bill Clinton.” He added: "Well, other than about Hillary."

Members in the audience gasped, laughed, and applauded at the line.

"I'm gonna get in trouble for that one," Cruz added.

Cruz also condemned the Democrats’ consistent response to mass shootings as “tiresome” and, in keeping with the theme of the day, attacked the media for advancing an agenda on gun control.

Ben Shapiro brings audience to its feet with speech knocking political correctness

Speaking immediately following a panel on conservatism on college campuses, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro entered the ballroom to a standing ovation and brought the audience back to its feet more than once during his speech, which touched on political correctness — a favorite topic Trump liked to mock during the 2016 campaign.

“The era of political correctness is over,” Shapiro announced. “Political correctness is dying a slow, painful, bloody, agonizing death. And all I can say is 'Hell, yeah.'”

Eric Trump touts father’s progress

The day closed with an evening discussion on the main stage between the president's son, Eric Trump, and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

The two discussed a wide range of topics, including the tax reform, regulatory rollback, the 2016 campaign trail, and media coverage of his father before and after the election.

Looking ahead to Day Two

Friday’s schedule is packed with more Trump administration officials and high-profile names with Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke starting off the day with a discussion moderated by former Rep. Bob Beauprez, R-Colo.

The biggest draw will be President Trump's speech, scheduled for 10:05 a.m.

Other speakers for Day Two include Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt will cap the day with a speech in the evening at the Ronald Reagan Dinner and Dessert Reception.