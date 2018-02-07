The District of Columbia Council and D.C. officials are throwing cold water on President Trump’s desire for a large military parade in the nation’s capital this year.

“The DC government will open on time today. DC Public Schools will open on time today. Sadly, the Giant Tank Parade is cancelled. Permanently,” the council tweeted Wednesday morning when announcing updates related to inclement weather.

The White House and Pentagon confirmed reports Tuesday night that the president instructed the Pentagon during a meeting last month to begin exploring a parade designed to highlight the strength of the U.S. military and show appreciation to the troops.

According to the Washington Post, a location has yet to be determined, but Trump has signaled a desire for such an event to take place down Pennsylvania Avenue.

“President Trump is incredibly supportive of America’s great service members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “He has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation.”

Officials for the District of Columbia, though, have panned the idea of a military parade. A spokeswoman for D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser indicated Wednesday that if such an event were to occur, the District of Columbia would not foot the bill.

“We’re tracking media reports about the proposed parade and will have more to say when formal outreach begins,” spokeswoman Anu Rangappa said. “In the meantime, we do know that, just like the wall, he will have to pay for it.”

Charles Allen, a Democratic member of the D.C. Council, also criticized the notion of such a demonstration.

“Military parade down the streets of DC to feed an insecure man’s fragile ego? That’d be a big no,” he tweeted Tuesday night.

The idea for a military parade in the District of Columbia stems back to the 2017 Bastille Day celebration Trump attended with French President Emmanuel Macron. After the event, Trump told reporters he was impressed and wanted to see a similar celebration take place in the U.S.

“It was one of the greatest parades I’ve ever seen,” Trump said at the time. “It was two hours on the button and it was military might, and I think a tremendous thing for France and for the spirit of France.”

“We’re going to have to try to top it,” he added.