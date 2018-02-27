Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington, D.C., revealed Monday she intends to propose legislation that would prohibit bump stocks in the nation’s capital, amid calls for stricter gun laws following a high school shooting earlier this month.

Bowser, a Democrat, said the legislation would forbid those in Washington, D.C., from possessing, using, or selling the devices, which modify guns to fire bullets more rapidly.

“Bump stocks, which turn already dangerous weapons into lethal machines, have no place in our society,” Bowser said in a statement.

President Trump instructed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to outline regulations that would outlaw bump stocks. Although there is some uncertainty concerning how such a regulation could be put into effect, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that Trump would back a measure in Congress if the administration cannot create a new regulations to prohibit the device.

“President Trump said he may try to ban bump stocks without sending it to Congress. If the President won’t send a bump stock ban to Congress, we will,” Bowser said.

California, Massachusetts, and New Jersey have already banned bump stocks.

Bowser said the legislation would first be introduced to the D.C. Council. If it is approved, it could proceed to Congress for the congressional review period.

Bowser's decision comes after the deadly shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., earlier this month which left 17 people dead. Authorities say the shooter used an AR-15-style gun in the attack.