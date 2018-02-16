Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, D-Fla., urged those present at a vigil honoring victims of a mass shooting at a high school in her home state on Wednesday to hold elected officials responsible.

“We must hold other people’s elected officials accountable. We must make sure that they hear us,” she said at the vigil Thursday evening.

“We will help lead you to help other communities elect people who will do the right thing, who will make sure no one’s families ever have to go through this again,” she added.

At one point, the crowd chanted “no more guns” during the vigil, according to reports.

“No more guns” chant breaks out at #Parkland school shooting vigil. pic.twitter.com/gTbdlpIC0i— Adam Kuperstein (@Adam4NY) February 16, 2018

Police have identified the shooting suspect as expelled student Nikolas Cruz, 19, who had been previously expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where the shooting took place. The shooting took the lives of 17 individuals.

He was apprehended by authorities and has since confessed to the shooting.

Some Democrats have already called for "action" in terms of enhanced gun control following the shooting, but Republicans have cautioned against further limitations on gun ownership rights.