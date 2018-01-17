President Trump's medical exam boosted the need to pass legislation that would require presidential candidates to publicly release such information ahead of the election, said the Democratic lawmaker who introduced the "Stable Genius Act."

"It actually bolstered my case for the legislation because it seemed pretty simple for him to give a physical as well as a cognitive examination, so there is absolutely no reason why in the future presidential nominees of both parties couldn’t go through the same examination with the same admiral doctor who was in charge of providing the healthcare for our president," Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., told the Washington Examiner.

Boyle, who had watched the first portion of the hourlong interview between reporters and the White House doctor, said that he was glad the president's physical and cognitive health was determined to be strong by physician Dr. Ronny Jackson.

Jackson declared Trump in "excellent" health and said that the president had insisted on undergoing a cognitive evaluation that helps doctors detect early signs of dementia. The president earned a perfect score on the test, which was in part intended to dissuade rumors from critics of the president who have claimed his memory and judgement are being impacted.

Asked about whether he believed Jackson had accurately disclosed information about Trump's health, Boyle replied: "I have absolutely no reason to doubt the integrity of first a medical doctor, and second, an admiral in our Navy. That’s exactly the kind of assurance the public needs and deserves."

Boyle's Stable Genius Act, which uses language the president used on Twitter to describe his mental health, would require each political party to file a Federal Election Commission report certifying that their nominee "has undergone medical examination by the medical office under the jurisdiction of the Secretary of the Navy." The bill is an acronym for the Standardizing Testing and Accountability Before Large Elections Giving Electors Necessary Information for Unobstructed Selection Act.Boyle said that despite the results released Tuesday, he still believes that his bill is necessary for future elections and Trump has "strained credibility" about his health by not releasing extensive details about his medical records. Adding to the skepticisms, Boyle said, was the letter from Trump's longtime physician in New York, Dr. Harold Bornstein, predicting he would be "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."

"In all seriousness," Boyle concluded, "the last thing I want to do is use one’s health as a political issue. This is really a serious issue. The president of the United States has the ability to launch nuclear war. We should make sure that if there are any issues, physical, mental or otherwise, that we are made aware."