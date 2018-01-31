Rep. Bobby Scott, the top Democrat on the Education and the Workforce Committee, scorned President Trump's record on Tuesday, saying the president hadn't made things better for working Americans.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, the administration has moved to allow employers to pocket workers’ tips, jeopardized workplace safety, and made it harder for workers to form a union or save for retirement," the Virginian said in response to the president's State of the Union speech.

Trump said in his speech that his policies had created "a new tide of new optimism that was sweeping the country" and that companies were relocating to the U.S. and hiring again because "they want to be where the action is. They want to be in the United States of America."

The president touted unemployment rates of 4.1 percent, a 45-year low. "Since the election, we have created 2.4 million new jobs, including 200,000 new jobs in manufacturing alone. After years of wage stagnation, we are finally seeing rising wages."