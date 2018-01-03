Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna called on lawmakers to pass legislation requiring President Trump to receive authorization before launching a pre-emptive nuclear strike.

“Congress needs to pass this Monday — on the first day of votes in 2018 — legislation restricting Trump’s ability to launch a preemptive nuclear strike without authorization,” Khanna, of California, tweeted Wednesday.

Khanna’s request was in response to a tweet from Trump taunting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over his ability to launch a nuclear strike.

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times,’” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

Kim Jong Un had bragged about North Korea’s nuclear weapons during a New Year’s address Monday.

“It’s not a mere threat but a reality that I have a nuclear button on the desk in my office,” he said. “All of the mainland United States is within the range of our nuclear strike.”

Trump’s tweet prompted criticism from other House Democrats, who, like Khanna, believe Congress needs to limit the president’s ability to launch a nuclear strike.

“If you love our country, help me put this lunacy in check. Tell @realDonaldTrump this is not normal behavior. Any @HouseGOP members want to make sure Congress has some say before he pushes that button?” Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., tweeted Tuesday.

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., introduced bills in January prohibiting Trump from launching a nuclear first strike unless Congress declares war.

Markey and former Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., also introduced legislation in October barring the president from launching a pre-emptive strike against North Korea unless he receives authorization from Congress.

The House bill has 61 co-sponsors, including Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Walter Jones of North Carolina.