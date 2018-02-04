Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee are running an inherently political enterprise to protect President Trump and not listening to the evidence in the case, a Democrat on the committee alleged Sunday.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said on “Fox News Sunday” Republicans on the committee simply are not looking at the evidence in the committee’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

If they did, he said, they’d see a willingness to collude with the Russians from Trump campaign members, even if there was no formal agreement.

“There's not a willingness to look at the evidence. They assert that there is no collusion, but there's no interest or willingness to understand the evidence in this case,” he said.

“The evidence that we've seen with the limited subpoena power we have is a deep willingness that exists around the Trump campaign, in the Trump family and the Trump businesses to work with the Russians and to receive information on Hillary Clinton.”

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released a four-page memo alleging the FBI used a dossier compiled by a former spy funded by Democratic money to get a surveillance warrant on a Trump campaign adviser during the end of the 2016 election. They say this is an abuse of power by the FBI because investigators did not reveal the evidence had been paid for with political dollars.

However, Swalwell rejected that claim and said the evidence in the case shows the FBI did tell the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court judge that the money came from a “politically motivated source.”

“They did disclose that it was a politically motivated source. That's what the judge needed to know and again, I think this is just an effort to torch the credibility of the FBI,” he said.