The Democratic rebuttal memo to the Republican House Intelligence Committee memo on alleged government surveillance abuses was released Saturday afternoon.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., acknowledged its release at his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference, at about 4 p.m.

"It's just posted," he told American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp, quipping that the committee website was probably already crashing due to high traffic.

Democrats say their memo, spearheaded by ranking member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was written as a rebuttal to provide greater context to a Republican memo that was released earlier this month, which outlines abuses by the FBI and the Justice Department against the Trump campaign, particularly in the write-up and approval of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant applications to bug ex-Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

The Democratic memo says in its first page that "FBI and DOJ officials did not 'abuse' the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) process, omit material information, or subvert this vital tool to spy on the Trump campaign."

It adds, " In fact, DOJ and the FBI would have been remiss in their duty to protect the country had they not sought a FISA warrant and repeated renewals to conduct temporary surveillance of Carter Page, someone the FBI assessed to be an agent of the Russian government.

The memo added that the DOJ "met the rigor, transparency, and evidentiary basis needed to meet FISA's probably requirement."

Although the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee voted to make the Democrat’s memo public earlier this month, President Trump refused to declassify it, citing "significant concerns for the national security and law enforcement interests."

As a result, Schiff had been working with Justice Department officials to determine what must be redacted and what can remain in the memo ahead of its release.

The memo, which is 10 pages has a number of redactions.

The Republicans' memo, the release of which was approved, unredacted by Trump earlier this month, was four.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.