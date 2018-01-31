Rep. Bob Brady, D-Pa., the leader of the Philadelphia Democratic Party, announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election to the House in November after serving 20 years in the chamber

Brady made the announcement Wednesday during a meeting with Philadelphia ward leaders at the Democratic City Committee’s headquarters, revealing the news just prior to Philly.com.

“I’ve been married for 21 years,” Brady told the website. “For twenty of those years, I’ve been going to Washington four days a week. I need to come back home.”