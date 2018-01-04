Democrats celebrated the end of President Trump's voter fraud commission Wednesday after his administration announced it had dissolved the panel.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said, “Trump's Voter Fraud Commission was an offense, based on a lie, blatantly seeking to suppress votes." Booker, along with Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, introduced legislation to repeal the executive order that established the commission.

The White House announced Wednesday evening that Trump signed an executive order to dissolve the commission.

"I am so glad it is no longer necessary. Now that this step backwards was stopped, let's restore the Voting Rights Act,” Booker continued.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., praised the end of the commission for getting the "ugly death it deserved."

Fraudulent voter fraud commission is dissolved. The ugly death it deserved.— Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) January 3, 2018

Sen. Kamala Harris of California called the commission a "shameful attempt at voter suppression that should have never existed in the first place." She added that the dissolution of the commission is a "win for voters across the country."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., responded to news of the commission being dissolved, claiming it "never had anything to do with election integrity. It was instead a front to suppress the vote, perpetrate dangerous and baseless claims, and was ridiculed from one end of the country to the other. This shows that ill-founded proposals that just appeal to a narrow group of people won’t work, and we hope they’ll learn this lesson elsewhere.” He has previously asked Trump to disband the commission.

The Presidential Commission on Election Integrity had faced numerous legal challenges since it was established in May.

In a statement, the White House said: "Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order to dissolve the Commission, and have asked the Department of Homeland Security to review these issues and determine next courses of action."

The American Civil Liberties Union said the commission engaged in a "wild goose chase." It previously called the commission a "sham."

The Kobach commission is meeting its well-deserved demise.



Rather than address real threats to election integrity, like low voter turnout, outdated and insecure machines, and possible foreign interference, the commission engaged in a wild goose chase for voter fraud. https://t.co/mrwnFVHdSL— ACLU (@ACLU) January 4, 2018

The commission has faced numerous legal challenges. It was led by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a staunch supporter of voter ID laws, and Vice President Mike Pence.

"Despite substantial evidence of voter fraud, many states have refused to provide the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity with basic information relevant to its inquiry," the statement from the White House said.

The commission failed to prove Trump's claim of widespread voter fraud, which the president cited as the reason for forming the commission in the first place.