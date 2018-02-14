Six Democratic senators on Wednesday asked FBI Director Christopher Wray to give them the names of all White House staffers working without a full security clearance.

In a letter sent Wednesday to the FBI chief, the senators asked Wray also turn over the status of the FBI background investigations of every staffer working in the White House on an interim security clearance.

The senators — Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Mazie Hirono, Tammy Baldwin, Tom Udall, Martin Heinrich, and Cory Booker — said they are “deeply concerned” that 30-40 White House staffers reportedly have “full access to highly classified sensitive information with only interim security clearances.”

The request comes on the heels of the resignation by former Trump aide Rob Porter, who left the White House last week amid accusations of domestic abuse.

The House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into Porter, and how much White House officials knew of the accusations despite hiring him. Porter was allowed to work for the administration despite having an interim security clearance, and even thought White House Chief of Staff John Kelly knew of the FBI’s investigation into the accusations.

The senators also referenced senior advisor Jared Kushner, who is operating on an interim security clearance.

“What is the status of Mr. Kushner’s permanent security clearance? Has the FBI provided information to the White House about whether Mr. Kushner will be able to obtain a permanent security clearance, and whether he is ineligible for nay category of security clearance?” they asked.

Before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday, the Director of National Intelligence told lawmakers the background check process for White House staff is “broken and needs to be reformed.”

“Who else is currently working at the White House following the completion of a background investigation without being able to obtain a permanent security clearance?” they wrote.

The senators requested answers immediately, but say they can be delivered “under seal if necessary.”