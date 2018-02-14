Democrat Margaret Good won the special election for Florida's state House District 72, flipping yet another legislative seat previously held by a Republican.

Good, who ran against Republican candidate James Buchanan, won by a 52-45 margin. The seat is the 36th flip since Trump assumed office.

Buchanan’s father, Vern Buchanan, is a Republican member of Congress and represents the area. He also owns several car dealerships in the region.

In the 2016 election, President Trump won the district by a five-point margin.

The seat became available after Republican Alex Miller stepped down in order to devote more time to her family and business.