Democrats have a double-digit lead over Republicans in who voters would support for Congress, according to a new poll released Monday.

The poll from CNN, conducted by SSRS, found that 54 percent of registered voters would support a Democrat over a Republican if the 2018 midterm elections were held today. Thirty-eight percent said they would support the GOP’s candidate.

The Democratic Party has widened its lead over the GOP in the last month, according to prior CNN polls. A survey conducted in mid-January found 49 percent of voters would support the Democratic candidate, while 44 percent would back the Republican.

Voters who identify as Democrats or Democratic-leaning are more enthusiastic than their Republican counterparts about voting in the upcoming election.

Fifty-seven percent of Democrats and 51 percent who lean Democrat reported being either extremely or very enthusiastic about voting. Among Republican voters, 43 percent said they are extremely or very enthusiastic about heading to the polls this fall, while 41 percent who lean Republican registered that level of excitement.

Among the issues that are important to voters this election, 53 percent said healthcare is extremely important and 49 percent pointed to gun policy as holding deep importance to them.

Taxes, an issue the Republican Party has been calling attention to following last year’s passage of their tax reform bill, are extremely important to 35 percent of voters.

The CNN poll of 1,016 adults was conducted by SSRS from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23. Results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.