House Democratic lawmakers are still planning to attend their annual retreat next week, despite a looming fight on government funding that coincides with their expected three-day jaunt to the eastern shore of Maryland.

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters Tuesday that even though government funding will expire after Feb. 8 — right in the middle of the retreat — they will still leave the Capitol and head to the shore for their annual gathering.

"[Republicans are] in charge of the schedule. They were in charge of giving us the dates for the retreat," Hoyer said. "We're still planning on going on our retreat."

Despite those current plans, Hoyer is not optimistic that the two sides will reach an agreement by the time they are slated to leave for Cambridge, Md. or next Thursday when government funding expires, and left open the possibility of canceling the planned retreat if a deal is near.

"We're concerned. We want to make sure an agreement is reached," Hoyer said. "Obviously, anybody would be very, very optimistic or unrealistic ... if they said 'by next Tuesday, we're going to have a global agreement.' As a matter of fact, we appear to be moving in the opposite direction, which is sad."

"If we need to stay here Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to make sure government is open and operating, we'll be here," Hoyer said.

The longtime Maryland Democrat has been engaged in bicameral talks in recent weeks with the deputy leaders on immigration, but have thus far been unable to reach an agreement or make much progress. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the No. 2-ranking Senate Republican, said Monday that the only thing the group has been able to agree to is to have more meetings.

Hoyer added that the four deputies are not set to meet Tuesday before Republicans leave for their retreat.