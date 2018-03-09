Former NBA star Dennis Rodman approves of President Trump’s decision to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the next several months.

“Well done, President Trump. You're on the way to a historical meeting no U.S. president has ever done,” Rodman said Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

In the past, Rodman has said he would like Pyongyang and the U.S. to “straighten things out,” but has also said Kim is “probably a madman.”

Rodman has traveled to the hermit kingdom multiple times in the past, and last year he gave North Korea’s sports minister Trump’s 1987 book The Art of the Deal. Rodman, who has called Kim "a friend for life," told the AP that he would like to return to Pyongyang for “basketball diplomacy” in the next few months.

Rodman, who appeared on Trump's reality TV show "Celebrity Apprentice," praised Trump after a South Korean official announced Thursday evening that Pyongyang extended an invitation to Trump to meet with Kim. “President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization," South Korean national security adviser Chung Eui-Yong told reporters.

Trump reacted to the announcement on Twitter, touting "great progress." He said North Korea will not be conducting missile tests in the meantime, but sanctions will be remain in place "until an agreement is reached."