House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes wants the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to turn over transcripts from hearings related to the FBI and Justice Department’s application for and renewals of a warrant to conduct surveillance on a Trump campaign adviser.

Nunes, R-Calif., sent a letter to Judge Rosemary Collyer, who presides over the national security court, requesting the transcripts of “any relevant FISC hearings associated with the initial FISA application or subsequent renewals related to the electronic surveillance of Carter Page,” the campaign aide, Fox News reported.

The Justice Department and FBI first obtained a warrant to conduct surveillance on Page in October 2016. The warrant was subsequently renewed three times at 90-day intervals.

A memo compiled by Nunes and Republican staff made public last week alleged officials within Department of Justice and FBI used information contained in an unverified and salacious dossier compiled by Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer, in its application to secure the warrant.

The memo also claims officials within the law enforcement agencies did not include information that the research for the dossier was funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

“The committee found that the FBI and DOJ failed to disclose the specific political actors paying for uncorroborated information that formed a substantial part of the FISA application, misled the FISC regarding dissemination of this information, and failed to correct these errors in subsequent renewals,” Nunes wrote in his letter to Collyer. “Although DOJ provided the committee with access to the FISA application and renewal documents, the committee has not reviewed transcripts related to any relevant FISC hearings on this particular FISA application.”

Democrats have objected to the memo, arguing it mischaracterized highly classified information and omits crucial information.

The Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee have composed their own document that counters the memo released last week. The panel voted Monday to make the Democrats’ memo public, and the White House is currently reviewing the 10-page document.

President Trump is expected to release the Democratic memo in some form as early as Friday.