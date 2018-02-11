Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., slammed Democrats on Sunday for spending the weekend spinning their memo to the media rather than redacting the document, which supposedly counters a Republican memo alleging surveillance abuses by the FBI and Justice Department under the Obama administration.

"The Democrats have been on TV all weekend long. Their memo is sitting at the House Intelligence Committee down at the bottom of the Capitol waiting to be redacted," Nunes told "Sunday Morning Futures" on Fox News.

"If they really wanted to get it out, they'd be down there all day yesterday redacting it, getting it back over to the White House so that the public can know what's in it. So, this is nothing but politics," the House Intelligence Committee chairman continued.

Trump on Friday declined to release the 10-page memo written by Democrats on the House intelligence panel as drafted because of "significant concerns for the national security and law enforcement interests" of the country.

However, he gave Democrats the opportunity to "revise" the document to “mitigate the risks identified.”

Nunes also stood by claims that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court was not informed that the controversial Trump-Russia dossier, relied on in part for a warrant application to gather information on a former Trump campaign associate, was funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

The mostly unverified dossier was compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele.

He added the next stage of the House Intelligence Committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election will include attempts to obtain copies of transcripts of DOJ and FBI officials appearing before the FISA Court seeking approval for the warrant to surveil ex-Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

"The collusion is right in front of our eyes," Nunes said. "Just because you hire a lawyer who hires a firm who hires a former British spy to make contacts with Russians — that means that you were colluding with the Russians."